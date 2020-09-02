Man charged with attempted murder after Sydney officers attacked

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two police officers were slashed with a knife and another bitten in Sydney’s CBD.

Police were responding to reports a food delivery rider was allegedly harassed by a man on George Street after midnight.

Officers approached a man as he was walking along York Street when police will allege the man removed a knife from his pocket and attacked the officers.

One officer was allegedly slashed across the head and shoulder and another officer was cut on the hand, before a third officer was bitten on the arm.

The 32-year-old man was arrested and taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for assessment.

A 40-year-old senior constable is undergoing treatment for lacerations on his head and his left upper arm.

A 39-year-old acting sergeant suffered a laceration on his finger and a knee injury, while a 20-year-old male probationary constable is being treated for a bite to his tricep.

The 32-year-old Lakemba man has been charged and will appear in court today.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing told Ray Hadley bodycam footage shows the alleged attack happened quickly.

“They were very, very, lucky to escape it to be honest.”

Image: NSW Police