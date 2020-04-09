Man charged after spitting on fast food customer

A 42-year-old man has been charged after allegedly spitting on a fellow fast food customer in north-west Sydney yesterday.

When the man sat in the outdoor section of the Kellyville McDonald’s restaurant, staff told him that he was not able to dine in the restaurant due to current COVID-19-related ministerial directions.

The man refused to comply, and when a 34-year-old woman began filming him on her mobile, he spat on her before leaving.

Ray Hadley has seen the video shot by the victim, and says the alleged perpetrator made a vulgar gesture at the woman before storming back into the store and spitting directly in her face.

The NSW government yesterday announced $5,000 on-the-spot fines for anyone caught spitting on frontline workers including nurses, police, and public officials.

“This low bastard… is a feral, feral pig and he needs to be dealt with.

“You filthy, low bludger. You monster. What sort of dog are you?”

Image: Nigel Killeen/Getty