Man caught speeding and doing burnouts with baby girl in car

A man will face court after allegedly speeding and doing burnouts with a baby girl in the car on the New South Wales Central Coast.

Just before midnight on Saturday, police were patrolling in the Tuggerah area when they allegedly saw a Holden Commodore doing ‘burnouts’ and speeding more than 45km/h over the limit on Wyong Road.

Officers stopped the Holden nearby and found a 24-year-old man behind the wheel, with a 19-year-old woman and a seven-month-old girl as passengers.

An inspection of the vehicle revealed a number of faults, including defective tyres and suspension.

The man has been charged with multiple offences and will face Wyong Local Court later this month.

A child at risk notification has been submitted to the Department of Family and Community Services over the seven-month-old girl.

Ray Hadley says the “imbecile” driver must be held responsible.

“Hang your head in shame. Absolutely disgraceful!”

