Man arrested over horrific ‘torture’ of cow, Hunter Valley

A man who tortured a cow in the New South Wales Hunter Valley has been arrested and charged.

On December 23, a 37-year-old man discovered heifers grazing on his property that weren’t his.

He allegedly ploughed into one of the animals with his vehicle, breaking its leg.

Police say the man then got out of the car and slit the cow’s throat before setting his dogs onto it.

The heifer’s owner discovered the animal, which was still alive, and was forced to euthanise it.

He reported the matter to police who have been investigating ever since.

At about 2pm on Thursday, the 37-year-old man handed himself in at Gosford Police Station where he was arrested and charged a raft of offences:

• Torture, beat and seriously injure animal

• Torture, beat and cause prolonged suffering to animal

• Dog attack animal due to owner’s reckless act

• Two counts of fail to prevent dog from escaping

He’s been granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear in court next month.