Man arrested after kidnapping, bashing and robbing older women

A man has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and assault over two separate attacks on women in Sydney’s south-west earlier this month.

At about 1pm on February 4, a 49-year-old man allegedly knocked on the door of a home at Kemps Creek.

He asked the 74-year-old woman to borrow her phone before forcing his way inside, demanding cash and stealing two gold necklaces.

He then forced the women to get into her own car and drove it to a number of locations before ditching it at Liverpool and fleeing.

The man struck again a week later, allegedly bashing and robbing a 60-year-old woman on Castlereagh Street at Liverpool.

At about 12.45pm, the woman was walking home when she was attacked, suffering a fractured eye socket and other injuries.

The man allegedly grabbed her handbag and ran but was chased by a member of the public.

The man dropped the bag and fled.

Detectives have been investigating and arrested the 49-year-old outside a shopping centre in Liverpool at 9.30am on Sunday.

He’s been charged with a range of offences including kidnapping, aggravated break and enter and armed robbery.

The man was refused bail by police and will face Liverpool Local Court today.