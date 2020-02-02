2GB
Man allegedly rapes woman, tries to suffocate baby

03/02/2020
2GB News
Schofields

A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman multiple times and trying to suffocate a baby in Sydney’s west yesterday.

Police were called to a home on Elgin Street at Schofields at about 12.30pm after reports of a domestic-related incident.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene while a 25-year-old woman and a baby were taken to Blacktown Hospital.

Police will allege the man choked the woman and sexually assaulted on two occasions earlier in the day.

He’s then accused of trying to suffocate the 10-month-old child twice.

The 22-year-old was taken to Riverstone Police Station and has been charged with three counts of choking a person and two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

He has been refused bail to appear before Blacktown Local Court today.

The woman and the baby were treated in hospital and have since been released.

 

2GB News
