‘Make it simpler’: Western Sydney MP’s plea to government

A COVID-19 outbreak in Western Sydney has been brought under control, in part due to the local government’s efforts to communicate with the multicultural community.

Lakemba MP Jihad Dib has been using social media to answer his constituents’ questions.

He told Joe Hildebrand communicating across multiple languages is important, and so is communicating in “layman’s terms”.

“People will do the right thing; what I was a bit concerned about a little bit earlier was that that messaging… wasn’t really clear, and sometimes a lot can be lost in translation.

“Sometimes some of the stuff that comes out is so confusing!

“I think the role of governments and anybody who’s an elected official … is to … make it simpler, and [explain] this is why we do it.”

