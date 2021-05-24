Major NSW club to trial cashless gaming cards

A major NSW club will trial cashless gaming cards despite opposition from the industry.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Deborah Knight Wests Newcastle put their hand up to conduct a trial for identity-linked cashless payments for all club services including pokies.

“This is the biggest club in the country.

“There is just no doubt in my mind that this is the future focus in terms of where we need to be.”

The three-month trial is expected to begin in September.

