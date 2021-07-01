2GB
Major decisions expected out of National Cabinet

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
National Cabinet
Article image for Major decisions expected out of National Cabinet

International arrivals and vaccination thresholds to end restrictions will be on today’s agenda when National Cabinet meets.

The Victorian and Queensland premiers are calling on the number of overseas arrivals to be slashed.

Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe told Ben Fordham the Prime Minister’s address to the nation will “be pretty significant”.

“You can take it as red – the numbers [of international arrivals] will be slashed.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
