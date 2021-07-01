Major decisions expected out of National Cabinet

International arrivals and vaccination thresholds to end restrictions will be on today’s agenda when National Cabinet meets.

The Victorian and Queensland premiers are calling on the number of overseas arrivals to be slashed.

Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe told Ben Fordham the Prime Minister’s address to the nation will “be pretty significant”.

“You can take it as red – the numbers [of international arrivals] will be slashed.”

Image: Nine News