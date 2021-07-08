2GB
‘Lumbering beast’ of bureaucracy blamed for slow action on veteran suicides

32 mins ago
Jim Wilson
After months of consultation, the Prime Minister has revealed the terms of reference for a Royal Commission into veteran suicide.

Former New South Wales Deputy Police Commissioner Nick Kaldas will head the investigation into issues such as separation, transition, and post-service.

The Commission will hold public and private hearings for two years, with its final report due in June 2023.

New Veterans’ Affairs Minister Andrew Gee told Jim Wilson it’s important for all Australians to hear the “tragic and heartbreaking stories”, even though it’s confronting.

“This can be a seminal moment in Australia’s treatment and care of veterans and their families.

“This is a really, really important day for the whole nation.”

Asked to explain the delay in taking action, Mr Gee said attempts have been made in the past.

“Governments are big lumbering beasts sometimes, with big bureaucracies, and I think that sometimes … individuals can get lost in the system.”

Press PLAY below to hear what’s next for the Royal Commission

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Open Arms (veterans’ counselling) on 1800 011 046.

 

