Luke Grant surprises NSW Premier with ‘best Christmas present’

3 hours ago
LUKE GRANT
Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for Luke Grant surprises NSW Premier with ‘best Christmas present’

Luke Grant and the Summer Drive team have delivered an on-air present to Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“That’s the best present I’ve had so far!” Ms Berejiklian said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview (skip to 14m for the surprise)

As some restrictions are eased across Sydney for the festive season, the NSW Premier is urging the public to remain on high alert.

Nine coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, out of a record 60,000 tests.

Ms Berejiklian told Luke Grant testing centres will be open Christmas and Boxing Day for anybody experiencing symptoms.

“We’re not out of the woods by any stretch,” she warned.

LUKE GRANT
News
