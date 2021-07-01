2GB
LOOPHOLE CLOSED | Crackdown on dangerous drivers in company cars

2 hours ago
RAY HADLEY EXCLUSIVE
Bernard Carlon
Article image for LOOPHOLE CLOSED | Crackdown on dangerous drivers in company cars

New penalties are in place for companies who fail to disclose drivers involved in traffic offences.

The maximum fine has been increased from $11,000 up to $22,000.

Businesses could also face losing the registration of the company vehicle for failing to nominate the driver responsible for the offence.

Transport for NSW Executive Director of Road Safety Bernard Carlon told Mark Levy the changes should act as a deterrent.

“We see 7000 offences a year where the companies fail to nominate who was driving the car.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

NewsNSW
