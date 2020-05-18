Longest serving cop retires after 58 years on the force

Senior Sergeant John Thompson is on long service leave until 2023, ending his run as the longest currently-serving NSW police officer.

Mr Thompson joined the force as a cadet in 1962, when he was just 17 years old.

His father, uncle, and great-grandfather were all cops, and he was even born in a police station.

“I believe that policing was in my blood, and I was proud of the fact that I followed that career,” the sergeant told Ben Fordham.

At 75, the “true cop legend” as a former coworker describes him, has gone on well-earned long service leave, but not before passing on some pearls of wisdom.

The most important skill for a police officer, he said, is communication.

“Police have got to be able to talk to people right across the board. They’ve got to be able to talk to people who commit offences, and then next they’ve got to talk to … the higher level of society.

“So they have to be very adaptable at what they do.”

Image: Nine News