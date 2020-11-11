2GB
London chaos: Man allegedly crashes into police station, sets liquid alight

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
London
A man is in custody after a car ploughed into a London police station and set fire to the ground.

Police tackled the man after he got out of the car and poured liquid onto the road before setting it alight.

The station has been evacuated and no one has been injured.

The Sydney Morning Herald Europe Correspondent Bevan Shields told Ben Fordham there’s no known motive yet.

“Everyone’s on edge.”

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
