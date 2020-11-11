London chaos: Man allegedly crashes into police station, sets liquid alight

A man is in custody after a car ploughed into a London police station and set fire to the ground.

Police tackled the man after he got out of the car and poured liquid onto the road before setting it alight.

The station has been evacuated and no one has been injured.

HAPPENING NOW – Man puts fire on the street at #Edmonton Green in #London. There are also reports of a car crashes into a police station.pic.twitter.com/myGdirA9Z2 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 11, 2020

The Sydney Morning Herald Europe Correspondent Bevan Shields told Ben Fordham there’s no known motive yet.

“Everyone’s on edge.”

