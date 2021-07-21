2GB
Lockdown losses ‘not a competition’: Deborah Knight backs JobKeeper return

6 hours ago
construction industrycoronavirus restrictionsHospitalityJobKeeperlockdownworkers
Deborah Knight has called on workers from all industries to “show compassion” for each other in their fight to bring back JobKeeper payments.

She voiced her support for the return of the welfare scheme, but said those complaining about ‘special treatment’ for tradies have the wrong attitude.

“For those in the entertainment and the arts sectors, tourism and hospitality among them, you are not doing yourself any favours by saying to those in construction that they should stop their whinging.

“It is not a competition to see who’s worse off.

“Surely you can see that those in construction are now your allies?”

Press PLAY below to hear Deborah’s comments in full

 

