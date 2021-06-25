‘Lockdown at a lighter level’: Health Minister details exceptions for sport, weddings

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has detailed the new public health orders, responding to Sydneysiders’ questions and concerns.

He told Jim Wilson the stay-at-home orders, which come into force for the Waverley, Woollahra, City of Sydney and Randwick LGAs at midnight, are “a lockdown at a lighter level”.

“It’s a bit like the northern beaches, a lot of it’s the same as what happened over Christmas/New Year.”

Mr Hazzard said there are “important exceptions” to the lockdown.

Weddings and funerals can continue in the four LGAs, and people can travel to and from the event from anywhere, provided they don’t detour via other venues.

Community sport can also go ahead this weekend.

Press PLAY below to hear the Health Minister answer your questions

Meanwhile, would-be home buyers in the affected councils will need to adjust their plans.

The Agency Real Estate CEO Matt Lahood confirmed to Jim auctioneers will go virtual this weekend.

“Some of us have gone and moved those auctions forward to tonight.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News