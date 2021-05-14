2GB
Local hero: The woman behind a unique and generous social enterprise

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Local hero: The woman behind a unique and generous social enterprise

2GB Drive’s local hero is the founder of social enterprise, The Generous and The Grateful, Carmen Platt.

Ms Platt founded The Generous and The Grateful, a not-for-profit which provides furniture and other essential household items for those in need.

The team of volunteers turned almost 500 empty houses into homes for the most vulnerable in the community.

“It started out with e noticing that refugees and people seeking asylum were struggling to fit in and to survive what they were going through, set up their homes so that they could secure work and fit into Australian society and build a new life here,” Ms Platt told Jim Wilson.

They also work with frontline agencies including The Salvos, to support the vital work they do.

“It’s actually about their expertise being the most important thing … and when we save them money and also time, they focus everything on employability, trauma recovery, mental health support, financial independence, that’s where they should be focussing.

“We get furniture out of the way so they can focus on something else.”

Image: iStock 

Jim Wilson
