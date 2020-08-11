2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Liverpool Hospital staff test positive..

Liverpool Hospital staff test positive to COVID-19

34 mins ago
Deborah Knight Exclusive
covid-19Liverpool Hospital

Deborah Knight has exclusively revealed two staff members at Liverpool Hospital in Sydney’s south-west have tested positive to COVID-19.

In an internal email to staff, the hospital’s General Manager explains close contacts of the staff members have been identified and are self-isolating.

“We are doing our utmost to ensure that there has been no spread within the facility and we will advise you of any further updates as soon as able,” the notice reads.

Patients, visitors, and staff were reminded to continue to practice social distancing.

See the email below (click for full size)

Image: Google Maps

Deborah Knight Exclusive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873