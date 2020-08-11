Liverpool Hospital staff test positive to COVID-19

Deborah Knight has exclusively revealed two staff members at Liverpool Hospital in Sydney’s south-west have tested positive to COVID-19.

In an internal email to staff, the hospital’s General Manager explains close contacts of the staff members have been identified and are self-isolating.

“We are doing our utmost to ensure that there has been no spread within the facility and we will advise you of any further updates as soon as able,” the notice reads.

Patients, visitors, and staff were reminded to continue to practice social distancing.

