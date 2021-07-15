Liverpool ambulance station closed as paramedics test positive

Paramedics in south-western Sydney have been informed two of their colleagues have today tested positive to COVID-19.

The Liverpool NSW Ambulance superstation is the only station impacted: it has been closed for deep cleaning and will reopen tonight.

Contact tracing is underway, and staff have been encouraging to continue coming to work as normal.

Just in…. Email sent to NSW Ambulance workers in Sydney’s south-west. 2 paramedics have returned positive COVID tests today. pic.twitter.com/6f414sAd0M — Ben Fordham (@BenFordham) July 15, 2021

