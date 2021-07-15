2GB
Liverpool ambulance station closed as paramedics test positive

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Paramedics in south-western Sydney have been informed two of their colleagues have today tested positive to COVID-19.

The Liverpool NSW Ambulance superstation is the only station impacted: it has been closed for deep cleaning and will reopen tonight.

Contact tracing is underway, and staff have been encouraging to continue coming to work as normal.

 

Image: Google Maps

 

