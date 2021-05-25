2GB
Live cross on American TV interrupted by dramatic shooting

11 hours ago
Article image for Live cross on American TV interrupted by dramatic shooting

A live report on American TV has been interrupted by a dramatic shooting on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

The gunshots were heard near George Floyd Square at Minneapolis, the intersection where George Floyd died one year ago to the day.

US correspondent Harley Carnes told Ben Fordham the shooter got away before police could respond.

“There’s been a lot of gunplay in this country over the last couple of days.”

About 7,600 Americans have died as a result of gun violence in 2021.

Press PLAY below to hear more details

