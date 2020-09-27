Lindy Chamberlain reflects on 40-year-old tragedy

40 years have passed since the tragic day a dingo stole Azaria Chamberlain.

The two-month-old was killed by a dingo on the night of August 17, 1980, on a family camping trip to Uluru in the Northern Territory.

Her mother, Lindy, was wrongfully blamed for her daughter’s murder and spent more than three years in prison.

Azaria’s cause of death was finally changed to ‘taken by a dingo’ in 2012.

Lindy told Ben Fordham dingoes had killed before, but there wasn’t a record of it in the Northern Territory.

She also explained how she was able to forgive.

“I know you don’t seek forgiveness from people,” Ben Fordham said, “but we’re sorry Lindy, we’re so sorry for what you went through.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview