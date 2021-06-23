2GB
Limo driver not the only one to blame, says Ben Fordham

1 hour ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
covid-19
Article image for Limo driver not the only one to blame, says Ben Fordham

Ben Fordham has spoken to the airport limousine driver whose infection began the Bondi outbreak which has seen restrictions return to Sydney.

The man was not vaccinated, and why he failed to carry out daily COVID saliva tests is being investigated by police.

Ben has revealed the man works for Academy Limousines in Bondi.

“I had the world’s shortest conversation with the limo driver yesterday,” Ben said on his Breakfast show this morning.

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
NewsNSW
