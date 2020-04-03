2GB
‘Lightening the load’ with comedy in the time of coronavirus

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dilruk JayasinhaVince Sorrenti

Ben Fordham has hosted comedians Vince Sorrenti and Dilruk Jayasinha on the show, with the aim of ‘lightening the load’ of the COVID-19 burden for listeners.

Mr Sorrenti tells Ben the self-isolation only getting tougher, but he’s much more worried for single people.

“This lack of connection is really getting to me. I’m sure it’s getting to a lot of other people too, but you can’t even to catch up with your mates unless you’re exercising!

“Dating now has to be exercise. How do you chat someone up while you’re doing crunches?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Social distancing has Dilruk Jayasinha, Melbourne Comedy Festival alumnus, finding new ways to “fight the demons”.

“I’m kind of enjoying the challenge of finding new ways of staying active and not giving into the eating impulses.”

However, even Mr Jayasinha is going a little stir-crazy alone in his one-bedroom apartment.

“I’m an attention-seeker. How am I going to get that?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

EntertainmentLifestyle
