2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lifeline for small businesses with..

Lifeline for small businesses with JobKeeper 2.0 scheme

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
businessPeter StrongSmall Business

The Council of Small Business of Australia has welcomed the announcement the JobKeeper wage subsidy will be extended by 6 months. 

The Prime Minister announced today the wage subsidies would be extended until 2021, with the view of weaning Australians and businesses off the payment scheme slowly.

Payments will be reduced each quarter.

CEO Peter Strong told Jim Wilson it gave businesses more certainty.

“It gives certainty to those businesses that were concerned about their employees and concerned about whether they can stay open or not,” he said.

“There’s a lot of questions that we’ve still got around JobKeeper 2.0.”

He said while they’d like it to be more than $1000 from January, the scheme has undoubtedly kept some businesses afloat.

“It was brilliant, it will be written up a hundred times in doctorates and thesis in universities,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

 

RELATED

PM reveals new details of JobKeeper and JobSeeker schemes after September

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaBusinessNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873