Lifeline for Slim Dusty Centre has Ray Hadley ‘over the moon’

The Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey has been thrown a lifeline to secure its long term future.

Ray Hadley, who has been a supporter of the museum, said it had been a “real battle” especially after it closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Slim’s son Dr David Kirkpatrick told Ray Hadley they came up with an idea for a partnership with the Kempsey Shire Council and the Slim Dusty Foundation.

Ray said he’s “over the moon” with the news.

There are plans to expand the centre to include a civil and cultural centre, and retain the exhibition.

“The first thing I really want to put out there for the fans and supporters is to assure people categorically that this in no way means that we as a family or a foundation are no longer going to be involved in the running of the centre, and particularly the museum,” Dr Kirkpatrick said.

“We are so pleased as this does, I believe, ensure the ongoing viability of the centre.”

