Life-changing cystic fibrosis drug approved for some but not for all

A life-changing drug for cystic fibrosis has been approved for certain individuals while others continue to wait.

Trikafta has been approved for 395 people who aren’t eligible for any other treatment, while 1800 were denied because they have different mutations.

Cystic Fibrosis Australia CEO Netty Burke told Ray Hadley a decision needs to be made for the remaining Australians.

“It’s people’s lives who are, not just on hold, but lives are being lost.”

