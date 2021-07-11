2GB
Lieutenant General says under 40s ‘need to make decision now’ on AstraZeneca

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Lieutenant General John Frewen
Article image for Lieutenant General says under 40s ‘need to make decision now’ on AstraZeneca

Australia’s Vaccination Taskforce Commander is encouraging under 40s to consider receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Pfizer supplies will be ramped up from September, with every Australian expected to be offered a COVID-vaccine by the end of the year.

Lieutenant General John Frewen told Ben Fordham under 40s can access the AstraZeneca vaccine through their GP.

“Those people between 18 and 40 need to make a decision now whether they want to take their chances with the Delta virus, or whether they want to have a discussion with their GPs and get AstraZeneca.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Rohan Thomson

Ben Fordham
HealthNews
