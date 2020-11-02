Licensed Post Office Owners ‘devastated’ by AusPost CEO’s resignation

Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate has resigned after admitting the optics of rewarding senior staff with luxury Cartier watches failed to pass the pub test.

While plenty of critics were quick to admonish Ms Holgate over the purchase, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Licensed Post Office Owners across the country say they are devasted.

Speaking with Brooke Corte, Licensed Post Office Owners Group Executive Director Angela Cramp says Ms Holgate’s resignation will push businesses back by ten years while refuting claims that the Cartier watches were unnecessary and extravagant.

“The executives who were rewarded those watches brought in more than $100 million a year into Australia Post, I would’ve given them the bloody watches had I known that was appropriate for them,” Ms Cramp said.

