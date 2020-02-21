Liberals at war: Federal and state disability ministers in bitter feud

The Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) has come out firing at his state counterpart, accusing his fellow Liberal of leaking against him.

NSW Disability Services Minister Gareth Ward has penned a letter to the Commonwealth, accusing them of withholding funding to protect a proposed budget surplus.

But federal minister Stuart Robert tells Ray Hadley it’s reserve funding that can only be released with the agreement of all states and territories, describing the claims as “a complete and utter load of rubbish”.

Mr Ward’s letter was leaked to the Sydney Morning Herald with Minister Robert telling Ray he has no doubts about who is responsible.

“Quite clearly he [Gareth Ward] was the one who leaked to the Sydney Morning Herald. He doesn’t deny it.

“This is not the way we operate as a Commonwealth, this is not the way we operate together. If you’re going to leak something, how about you just leak the truth.

“We will not be lectured [to] by a NSW Minister… I’m going to stand up for the smaller states against the bigger state bullies.”

It’s just the latest in a line of government in-fighting plaguing the Liberals.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is in the middle of a very public battle with Energy Minister Matt Kean.

Mr Kean is also at odds with federal Liberal after criticising them over the government’s response to climate change.

