Liberal MP warns against boycotting China

A Liberal MP is warning against the boycott of Beijing’s Winter Olympics.

There are calls for the International Olympic Committee to strip China of hosting the Winter Olympic Games in 2022.

But Wentworth Liberal MP Dave Sharma told Ben Fordham a boycott could strengthen the country.

“I think it causes them to behave in ways that we find more troubling.

“We need to draw a distinction between not seeing the Olympic Games as a reward for good behaviour but as an opportunity to highlight and show some transparency, put a spotlight on the country’s record.

“I don’t believe you should mix politics and sport too much.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty