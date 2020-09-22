2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Liberal MP warns against boycotting China

11 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dave SharmaWinter Olympic Games

A Liberal MP is warning against the boycott of Beijing’s Winter Olympics.

There are calls for the International Olympic Committee to strip China of hosting the Winter Olympic Games in 2022.

But Wentworth Liberal MP Dave Sharma told Ben Fordham a boycott could strengthen the country.

“I think it causes them to behave in ways that we find more troubling.

“We need to draw a distinction between not seeing the Olympic Games as a reward for good behaviour but as an opportunity to highlight and show some transparency, put a spotlight on the country’s record.

“I don’t believe you should mix politics and sport too much.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsSportsWinter OlympicsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873