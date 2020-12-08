Liberal MP wants Chinese-Australians to be used as ally in China tensions

Member for Wentworth Dave Sharma says Chinese-Australians should be granted security clearance in intelligence services to help improve relations with China.

He argues Mandarin speakers should be recruited into the intelligence and foreign services after years of Chinese-heritage applicants prevented from getting security clearances.

Mr Sharma told Deborah Knight “they’re a potential asset”.

“They should be front and centre of our strategy.

“We need to make sure that they’re an ally in this fight.”

Image: Getty