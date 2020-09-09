Liberal MP demands John Barilaro resign amid koala feud

Deputy Premier John Barilaro is being accused of disloyalty to the Coalition as a senior Liberal MP calls for his resignation.

Mr Barilaro said four Nationals MPs intend to move to the crossbench and strip the government of its majority over a division on koala policy.

Liberal upper house MP Catherine Cusack told Ben Fordham “this is going to tear the government down”.

“This is an excellent government … but we can’t continue on this track that he’s put us on.

“I don’t believe that he is reflecting the views of country people on this issue.”

“As if we don’t have bigger issues at the moment, you’ve got the Nats and the Libs at war with each other over koalas,” Ben said.

“Focus on the damn job!”

Image: Getty/Icon Sportswire