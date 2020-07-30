2GB
Liberal MP calls on PM to step in and save Victoria from ‘the brink of a catastrophe’

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Scott MorrisonTim Smith

A Victorian Liberal MP is calling on Scott Morrison to take over the fight against COVID-19 as Victoria’s cases soar.

The state recorded its largest-ever figure of 723 new cases yesterday, with 13 deaths.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham it’s time for the federal government to take over.

“I’m calling on Daniel Andrews to refer his power over this emergency to Canberra because no one’s got any confidence in this bloke anymore to manage this crisis.

“We need a federal intervention and we need it now because Victoria is on the brink of a catastrophe.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNewsPolitics
