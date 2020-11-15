Liberal MP blasts ‘bunch of sickos’ behind Labor’s ’embarrassing’ comment

A Liberal MP has expressed outrage after the Australian Labor Party credited the Victorian Premier for effectively curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The Federal Labor Party’s Twitter page touted Daniel Andrews’ control of the pandemic over the weekend, suggesting Joe Biden call the Victorian Premier for advice on containing the virus.

Hey @JoeBiden, if you want to hear how to effectively stop the spread of #COVID19 give @DanielAndrewsMP a call. — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) November 13, 2020

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham it was a “ridiculous tweet”.

“I thought that was the comment of a bunch of sickos in the Labor Party.

“Honest to God, that is an absolute disgrace … for our country, I thought that was particularly embarrassing.

“Victoria’s turn around in the last couple of weeks has been remarkable through the work of the Victorian people, not its government.

“Its government completely let its people down … because it got the basics wrong.”

