Liberal MP blasts 'bunch of sickos' behind Labor's 'embarrassing' comment

11 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australian Labor Party, daniel andrews, Tim Smith
Article image for Liberal MP blasts ‘bunch of sickos’ behind Labor’s ’embarrassing’ comment

A Liberal MP has expressed outrage after the Australian Labor Party credited the Victorian Premier for effectively curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The Federal Labor Party’s Twitter page touted Daniel Andrews’ control of the pandemic over the weekend, suggesting Joe Biden call the Victorian Premier for advice on containing the virus.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham it was a “ridiculous tweet”.

“I thought that was the comment of a bunch of sickos in the Labor Party.

“Honest to God, that is an absolute disgrace … for our country, I thought that was particularly embarrassing.

“Victoria’s turn around in the last couple of weeks has been remarkable through the work of the Victorian people, not its government.

“Its government completely let its people down … because it got the basics wrong.”



Ben Fordham
Australia, News, Politics
