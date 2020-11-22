2GB
Liberal MP accuses councils of using COVID as excuse to cancel Australia Day

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Craig Kelly
Liberal MP Craig Kelly is accusing councils of using COVID-19 as an excuse to cancel Australia Day. 

Australia Day celebrations have been cancelled in Canterbury-Bankstown, Liverpool, The Hills Shire, North Sydney, and Inner West due to coronavirus.

Liberal MP Craig Kelly told Ben Fordham celebrations can be held in a COVID-safe way.

“We know that there are many people that actually don’t want Australia Day and are looking for an excuse to cancel it.

“We are still two months away, to cancel it is just absolute nonsense.”

Ben Fordham
News
