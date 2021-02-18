Legendary rocker Ian Moss celebrates rebirth of iconic Sydney venue

Sydney’s Enmore Theatre will host a musical tribute to its city to celebrate its reopening after being forced shut in March 2020.

Legendary Aussie rocker of Cold Chisel fame Ian Moss is headlining next Monday’s grand reopening, and told Jim Wilson it’s an iconic venue “that really must stay forever”.

“I haven’t been there since … November 2019, before fires and bugs and all sorts of stuff, so [I’m] pretty keen to get back there.”

All proceeds from ticket sales for the Sounds of Sydney gala will be donated to Support Act, a charity supporting Aussie musicians and crew.

Image: Getty