2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Legendary rocker Ian Moss celebrates..

Legendary rocker Ian Moss celebrates rebirth of iconic Sydney venue

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Enmore TheatreIan MossLive musicSydney
Article image for Legendary rocker Ian Moss celebrates rebirth of iconic Sydney venue

Sydney’s Enmore Theatre will host a musical tribute to its city to celebrate its reopening after being forced shut in March 2020.

Legendary Aussie rocker of Cold Chisel fame Ian Moss is headlining next Monday’s grand reopening, and told Jim Wilson it’s an iconic venue “that really must stay forever”.

“I haven’t been there since … November 2019, before fires and bugs and all sorts of stuff, so [I’m] pretty keen to get back there.”

All proceeds from ticket sales for the Sounds of Sydney gala will be donated to Support Act, a charity supporting Aussie musicians and crew.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
EntertainmentMusicNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873