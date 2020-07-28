‘Leave him alone’: Ray Hadley fires up after online trolls target injured jockey

Ray Hadley has hit out at online trolls who have targeted injured young jockey Andrew Adkins while he recovers in hospital after a nasty fall.

The incident left the young rider with a broken collar bone, a collapsed lung, rib fractures and a broken leg.

The horse he was riding, Hot ‘N’ Hazy, had to be put down after the horror fall at Rosehill on the weekend.

Ray revealed this morning he received a phone call from a family member of Mr Adkins.

“Since the fall Andrew, coming in and out of consciousness, has had to put up with trolls attacking him,” he said.

“Some citing the fact that he should have died and not the horse he was riding.

“Jockeys by definitions are animal lovers, especially horse lovers.

“These radical animal activists need to be identified.

“Attacking a decent young bloke like Andrew Adkins while he is recovering from serious injuries.. serves no purpose.

“Tells you more about those attacking him, than it does about him.”

Ray said he had reached out to Racing NSW chief executive Peter V’landys, who described the attacks as “vile”.

The owners of the horse sent a statement through to Ray about the “tragic fall”.

They expressed their appreciation to those in the industry who had rallied since the incident.

