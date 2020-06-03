Leather jacket scammer busted as listeners share their stories

Ben Fordham Live has been inundated with callers who have been caught up in a leather jacket scam.

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly posed as a marketing director for Versace and sold fake leather jackets across western Sydney.

Police seized 22 jackets, along with fake business cards and cash at his unit in Five Dock.

He was refused bail and will appear in court today.

NSW Police Superintendent Adam Whyte told Ben Fordham they want to hear from anyone who has been conned by this man.

“His MO was that he approached people in car parks and shopping centres and then he’d purport to have this stock, he’d ask them directions and lead them down a path to scam them out of their money.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

One of the self-confessed victims of this scam was finance commentator Ross Greenwood.

“A bloke in a car, with a very attractive female accomplice, pulled me over, asked me directions to the airport, said they were fashion buyers from Italy.

“I’ve never heard of this scam in my life before! So he’s eased me of 200 bucks!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Listeners have called in and told their own stories of their encounters with a conman.

Click PLAY below to hear the calls