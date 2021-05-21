League community still divided over concussion crackdown

Players, fans and commentators alike have all had their say this week on the NRL’s concussion crackdown with no consensus being found on how to tackle the issue.

Chairman Peter V’Landys even said the issue posed an existential threat to the game, even bigger than that of the coronavirus.

Top sporting neurscientist Professor Alan Pearce from La Trobe University has welcomed the changed.

“I’m very pleased to see that we’re now taking this injury very seriously,” he said on Sportzone.

“We should have been doing this earlier, but happy that we’re now starting to take this very seriously.”

Professor Pearce studied the brains of over 100 former Rugby League and AFL players and found the majority of them had brain damage.

