Leaders send warning signal to China, joining Australia on pushback

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Arthur SinodinosJoe BidenQUADUS
Article image for Leaders send warning signal to China, joining Australia on pushback

The US has committed to re-engaging in the Indo-Pacific region through the first leader-based QUAD meeting since its inception in 2007. 

As one of President Biden’s earliest multilateral engagements, many believe this indicates the priority the administration has placed on the region.

“The President right from the very start said allies and partners come first,” Australian Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos explained to Deborah Knight.

QUAD is an informal strategic forum of the liberal democracies of the United States, Australia, Japan and India, with a purpose to promote a liberal international order, Mr Sinodinos said.

“The signal to China is we all want a strong and prosperous China … but a China that works within that framework of global rules.

“We want all countries big and small to observe the same rules and create a level playing field.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

NewsWorld
