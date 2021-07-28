‘Lay off on the lectures’: Deborah Knight calls out Victorian Premier

Deborah Knight has slammed the Victorian Premier’s comments criticising the NSW government’s handling of the COVID outbreak.

Greater Sydney’s lockdown has been extended by another month as Victoria’s stay-at-home orders come to an end.

Daniel Andrews has recently criticised the NSW Premier for not embracing “a ring of steel” around Sydney, saying “you’re not just making decisions for New South Wales. You’re making decisions for the whole country.”

“Premier Daniel Andrews has got to stop his digs at Gladys Berejiklian,” Deborah Knight opined on her Afternoons show.

“Yes, mistakes have been made in NSW. Yes, NSW could have gone easier on Victoria when they were in the same boat with their lockdown last year.

“But just lay off on the lectures and the crowing about how well Victoria’s doing!”

Image: Nine News