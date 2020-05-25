2GB
Lawn bowling clubs allowed to reopen

11 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Lawn bowlers will soon be back in action, as bowling clubs have been added to the list of businesses allowed to operate.

After repeated appeals from Ray Hadley, NSW Sports Minister Geoff Lee and Health Minister Brad Hazzard have confirmed registered clubs and pubs with bowling greens are now exempt from COVID-19 forced closures.

Players will still be required to social distance while on the green, and only 10 players will be allowed on at once. Players will also need to provide their personal details in case contact tracing is required. (see full statement below)

