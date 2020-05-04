Latrell Mitchell tested for COVID-19

Four South Sydney Rabbitohs players, including Latrell Mitchell, have been sent home from a biosecurity briefing after experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds, Liam Knight and one other unnamed player have been tested for COVID-19, with results expected within 24 hours.

Mitchell was fined last week by police, after breaching restrictions by going on a camping trip with fellow NRL stars Josh Addo-Carr and Tyrone Roberts-Davis.

Melbourne Storm General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi told Mark Levy and Billy Slater Josh Addo-Carr is well, passing stringent health protocols, and has made a “remorseful” apology to his fellow Storm players.

“It was a tough day.

“He’s so well regarded by all his teammates that to front them for the first time is always difficult.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview