Last stand for tourism businesses as industry body demands support

The Tourism & Transport Forum is urging the state and federal governments not to neglect the tourism industry.

As Sydney endures yet another lockdown, there are warnings a lot of businesses won’t be able to survive.

Tourism & Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond told Deborah Knight the state premiers need to agree on border policy.

“Many businesses will just put the white flag up this time around.

“You almost begin to think, from the federal government’s perspective, they’re just thinking about tourism as collateral damage.

“Just because we’ve always been robust in the past, and bounced back, is not a good enough reason to turn your back on the industry.”

