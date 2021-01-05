2GB
Language barrier proves a challenge to COVID testing uptake

4 hours ago
Chris Smith
Article image for Language barrier proves a challenge to COVID testing uptake

Authorities in western Sydney are fighting to overcome the language barrier to increase the COVID-19 testing rate.

The testing rate in the region is much lower than that of the northern beaches at the height of the outbreak, despite ongoing concern over the BWS Berala cluster.

Cumberland Council Mayor Steve Christou told Chris Smith the area is the second most diverse in the state, with over 130 ethnicities.

In addition to communicating through community and religious leaders, the council has carried out letterbox drops in eight languages.

“Unfortunately, they don’t have access to mainstream internet news media outlets and whatnot, so we’ll do it the old-fashioned way: send out a letter.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Chris Smith
