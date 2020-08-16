2GB
‘Lambassador’ blasts council’s ‘un-Australian’ BBQ plan

15 hours ago
Ben Fordham
BBQSam Kekovich

Australia’s ‘Lambassador’ has slammed one council’s “un-Australian” approach to the beloved Aussie BBQ.

A Melbourne council has proposed banning burning wood or charcoal outside, including for cooking or heating purposes.

Under the proposal, wood-fired pizza ovens would also be illegal.

‘Lambassador’ Sam Kekovich told Ben Fordham “it defies logic”.

“This is just further evidence in this state that the inmates are running the asylum.

“They’re not fair dinkum, mate.

“The Aussie BBQ is part of our DNA … without an Aussie BBQ you’re just totally un-Australian.”

Ben Fordham
AustraliaFoodNews
