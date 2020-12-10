2GB
‘Lack of transparency’ in grants process sees researchers rely on lobbyists

1 hour ago
Dozens of health and medical research projects have received millions in funding through grants despite not going through a competitive process. 

Jim Wilson, a dedicated proponent of Australian medical research, was fuming with the revelations.

“We’ve got the best researchers in the world in this country and they are fighting to literally cure cancer; and yet many of them have to do it really tough to survive,” said Jim.

Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen told Jim Wilson he has a major concern for “the lack of transparency” in the system.

“41 per cent of the grants have been given out to people with no competitive process.

“How do we know how those grants stack up to all the ones that missed out?

“Researchers are now, more and more, hiring lobbyists … and PR people to try and convince the minister to fund them and not some other medical research.”

