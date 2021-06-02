‘Labour of love’ has Aussie popstars Sheppard beaming with pride

Internationally successful Aussie pop band Sheppard have brought their lush tunes live to Drive with Jim Wilson.

The Brisbane-based outfit recently released their third album Kaleidoscope Eyes, which was “a bit of a labour of love”, frontman George Sheppard admitted.

Sheppard performed their breakout hit Geronimo in the studio, along with a toe-tapping single from the new album.

Kaleidoscope Eyes is the culmination of a massive lockdown undertaking, George explained, with the band setting the target of a new release every month.

“It’s the most proud that we are of any body of work so far, and we feel like it’s been ten years in the making.”

