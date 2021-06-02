2GB
‘Labour of love’ has Aussie popstars Sheppard beaming with pride

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
House Bandin-studio performanceSheppard
Internationally successful Aussie pop band Sheppard have brought their lush tunes live to Drive with Jim Wilson.

The Brisbane-based outfit recently released their third album Kaleidoscope Eyes, which was “a bit of a labour of love”, frontman George Sheppard admitted.

Sheppard performed their breakout hit Geronimo in the studio, along with a toe-tapping single from the new album.

 

Kaleidoscope Eyes is the culmination of a massive lockdown undertaking, George explained, with the band setting the target of a new release every month.

“It’s the most proud that we are of any body of work so far, and we feel like it’s been ten years in the making.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview and stunning performances

 

Jim Wilson
Music
