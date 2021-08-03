Labor’s Tanya Plibersek pleads with Sydneysiders to take up AstraZeneca vaccine

A senior Labor politician has hit back at claims her party have butchered their response to the vaccine rollout.

Sydney MP Tanya Plibersek denied leader Anthony Albanese has failed to back the AstraZeneca vaccine, emphasising herself how safe it is.

“I was on the contraceptive pill for a couple of decades, I think I had a higher risk of getting a blood clot from that,” she told Jim Wilson.

“I fly on aeroplanes all the time .. when I’m going to Canberra; you get a risk of blood clot from that.

“My kids would say … I put my life at risk more every time I get into a car!”

