Labor urges government to ‘get on with the job’ and save Virgin

The Opposition is calling on the government to help keep Virgin Australia in business after it announced a trading halt.

The airline has grounded its fleet as it struggles to survive the industry slowdown as a result of coronavirus.

CEO Paul Scurrah is asking the Federal Government to help it stay afloat with a $1.4 billion loan, while experts predict the airline will go down by September.

Federal Shadow Transport Minister Catherine King tells Alan Jones a competitive aviation industry is crucial for a strong tourism sector.

“We think the government needs to ensure we have two airlines and don’t end up with a monopoly.

“Frankly, if the government doesn’t get on with the job now and quickly assist Virgin I think we’re in a really terrible position.

“We’ll lose 16,000 jobs, but not only that, we’ll lose a strong aviation industry in Australia.”

